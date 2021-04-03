Bucs close out series win with Friday sweep against High Point

The Bucs (9-11, 9-8 Big South) took the opening contest, 10-7, thanks to clutch hitting over the final four innings with Andrew Bullock providing the key hit in the contest with a two-run double in the seventh inning to even the series. CSU added 11 runs over a two-inning span in the final game of the series paced by Reid Hardwick’s five-RBI game in capturing the run-rule 15-4 victory in the nightcap.