Bucs close out series win with Friday sweep against High Point

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Charleston Southern’s offense exploded for 25 runs over Friday’s doubleheader at Nielsen Field at the CSU Ballpark as the Buccaneers swept both games against visiting High Point on their way to capturing the weekend series.
The Bucs (9-11, 9-8 Big South) took the opening contest, 10-7, thanks to clutch hitting over the final four innings with Andrew Bullock providing the key hit in the contest with a two-run double in the seventh inning to even the series. CSU added 11 runs over a two-inning span in the final game of the series paced by Reid Hardwick’s five-RBI game in capturing the run-rule 15-4 victory in the nightcap.
Sam Massey (1-0) and Jordan Bridges (1-0) both picked up their first wins of the season in strong relief efforts in support of starters Krishna Raj and Daniel Padysak. Hardwick was a perfect 5-for-5 from the plate with six RBI and three runs scored to pace the Bucs’ hitters.
Game One: Charleston Southern 10, High Point 7
Charleston Southern’s offense exploded for four runs in the third inning to take their lead and added five more runs late in holding off a High Point rally as the Buccaneers evened the weekend series against the Panthers with the game one win.
Five Buccaneers posted multi-hit games in the contest, while Andrew Bullock and Connor Aldrich each drove in a pair of runs to pace a CSU offense that bounced back from a tough outing on Thursday night to record a 15-hit contest in the opener.
The Bucs’ bullpen also bounced back from a tough outing on Friday with Sam Massey going three innings of scoreless relief in picking up his first win of the season. The freshman left-hander struck out four to stem a High Point rally in the middle innings. Bradyn Kail, Jordan Bridges, and Kyle Sandstrom went the remaining 3.2 innings to close out the Bucs’ win.
How They Scored
Peyton Carr singled in a run and scored on a failed double-steal attempt in the first inning as the Panthers took the early 2-0 lead in the opening frame against the Bucs.
Kyle Sandstrom narrowed the gap in the bottom half of the inning as he singled in Andrew Bullock to cut the lead down to 2-1 through one inning of play.
Carr added to the HPU lead in the top of the second with a two-run home run to left field scoring Ryan Russell and putting the Panthers ahead 4-1.
The Bucs rallied for four runs in the bottom of the third inning to take the 5-4 lead as Connor Aldrich and Reid Hardwick both recorded RBI singles in the frame to swing the advantage back to CSU.
Johnny Oliveira scored on an errant throw on a sacrifice bunt in the bottom of the sixth and Brooks Bryan added a RBI sacrifice fly in the inning to put the Buccaneers ahead 7-4 through six innings.
Brady Pearre cut the Bucs’ lead down to 7-5 in the top of the seventh with a RBI single scoring Travis Holt.
Oliveira posted an RBI single, before Andrew Bullock drilled a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning to cap the CSU scoring and put the Bucs ahead 10-5.
Joe Johnson and Carr both connected on RBI sacrifice flies in the top of the ninth inning to provide the final runs of the contest.
Game Two: Charleston Southern 15, High Point 4 (7 inn.)
Charleston Southern put together a six-run fifth inning and five-run sixth frame on their way to running away with the 15-4 victory in the series finale at Nielsen Field at the CSU Ballpark.
The Bucs took advantage of seven High Point walks and five wild pitches on their way to taking control of the game early in securing their fourth Big South series win of the 2021 season.
Daniel Padysak went the first 4.1 innings in the no-decision as the freshman allowed four hits and three runs (two earned), while striking out one. Jordan Bridges (1-0) shut down the Panthers in the fifth inning, while Christian Baker and Connor Yoder closed out the final two innings in the Bucs’ win.
Reid Hardwick was 2-for-2 with five RBI in the contest, while Christian Maggio and Kyle Sandstrom also posted multi-RBI games in the Bucs’ win. Tyrell Brewer scored a career-high four runs, while Houston Parker touched home plate three times in the series finale.
How They Scored
High Point scored first as Sam Zayicek connected on a sacrifice fly bringing home Blake Sutton in the top of the second inning putting the Panthers ahead 1-0.
The Bucs responded with two runs in the second to take the lead as Tyrell Brewer scored on a balk, while Connor Aldrich crossed the plate on a wild pitch to put CSU ahead 2-0 in the bottom half of the frame.
Reid Hardwick singled in Houston Parker and Brewer in the bottom of the third inning to add to the Bucs’ lead.
Zayicek again put the Panthers on the board in the fourth inning as the centerfielder connected on a two-run single scoring Justin Ebert and Sutton to cut the CSU lead down to 4-3.
Four different Buccaneers posted RBI singles in CSU’s six-run fifth inning with Hardwick and Sandstrom both connecting on two-run base hits in the frame to put the Bucs ahead 10-3.
Peyton Carr’s RBI single in the sixth inning scored Zayicek for High Point’s final run of the contest and cut the gap down to 10-4.
The Bucs added five more runs in the bottom of the sixth with Aldrich and Maggio both recording RBI singles as CSU closed out the scoring in the contest.
News & Notes
Charleston Southern picked up their fourth Big South weekend series win of the 2021 season as the Bucs took two of three from the Panthers.
CSU has previously topped Longwood, UNC Asheville, and Gardner-Webb in conference series on the season.
Houston Parker ran his on-base streak to 15 consecutive games after reaching base safely in both games on Friday afternoon.
Reid Hardwick reached base on seven of his eight plate appearances on the day to run his on-base streak to eight consecutive games.
Connor Aldrich posted six RBI over the three contests against High Point on the weekend following his three RBI on Friday.
Jordan Bridges and Sam Massey both picked up their first wins of the season on Friday afternoon.
The Bucs improved to 30-28 all-time in the series against High Point following the doubleheader sweep.
Up Next
Charleston Southern heads to Buies Creek, N.C. and Jim Perry Stadium next weekend for a Big South weekend series against Campbell University on April 9-10. First pitch in Friday’s opener is set for 5 p.m., while Saturday’s doubleheader begins at 1 p.m.