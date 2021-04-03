Corbitt has 3 hits as The Citadel drops series opener to Mercer

By The Citadel Athletics | April 2, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT - Updated April 3 at 10:11 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel second baseman Tyler Corbitt collected three hits in the Bulldogs 12-2 loss to Mercer in the series opener Friday evening inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Score: Mercer 12, The Citadel 2

Records: Mercer (14-11, 3-1 SoCon), The Citadel (8-13, 1-5 SoCon)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: Mercer leads 1-0

How it Happened

  • Mercer got on the board in the first inning as Garett Delano hit a three-run homer to left center.
  • The Bears added three more runs in the second inning on a solo homer from Colby Thomas and a two-run single from Brandon Michie.
  • The lead grew in the fourth as two more runs scored on a successful double steal and a run-scoring single.
  • The Bulldogs got on the board in the fourth inning after Crosby Jones started the frame with a double into the right-field corner. With two outs, Tilo Skole drew a walk and both runners came in to score on a Brooks O’Brien single to left and two-base error.
  • Mercer pushed across four more runs in the sixth inning after a bases-loaded walk scored one run and Thomas drove in three more with a triple off the wall in left field.

Inside the Box Score

  • Tyler Corbitt led the Bulldog offense by going 3-for-3 with a stolen base.
  • Brooks O’Brien drove had the only RBI for the Bulldogs.
  • Cameron Reeves (2-3) suffered the loss after allowing eight runs over 5.0 innings.
  • Garett Delano (3-0) earned the victory after allowing two runs, one earned, over 6.0 innings.
  • Logan Barker retired all three hitters he faced in the seventh inning.

On Deck

The two teams close out the three-game series Saturday afternoon with a doubleheader set to begin at 2 p.m.