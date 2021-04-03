Lowcountry organizations host weekend food distributions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several organizations say they will hosting food distributions for the Lowcountry community.
There will be two food giveaways in North Charleston and one in downtown Charleston
Park Circle Cares says they will be distributing free produce and meat starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.
They will be holding their distribution in the parking lot of the North Charleston Marriot located at 4770 Goer Drive.
“It’s been tough, but we keep pushing,” Park Circle Cares Board Member, Edward Copes said. “We have a duty to serve the community. We try every month to put a dent in food insecurity in a lot of our low-income communities.”
Park Circle Cares is non-profit organization assisting people in the Lowcountry who struggle with food insecurity.
“We service people of all ages and walks of life. The safety of our clients and volunteers is paramount.” Park Circle Cares CEO Orly Janssen says. “Our mission remains the same, to distribute nutritious food, and treat people with dignity and respect.”
Another food giveaway is set to be held in North Charleston and that will also begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.
It will be held at 1905 Riverview Avenue near Spruill Avenue.
The Community Resource Center says they will also be hosting a massive holiday food distribution.
In partnership with the Consortium Downtown Historical Churches, the CRC says they will be hosting their massive food distribution at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church located at 95 Cooper Street, downtown.
Starting at noon, organizers say they will be distributing all sorts of food to help community members prepare for the upcoming holiday.
