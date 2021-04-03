One injured after rollover crash in Awendaw

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say one person was taken to a local trauma center following a single vehicle crash on Friday.
Crews with the Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District say they responded to the crash at 6:17 p.m. on Friday.
The incident occurred on Highway 17 near Hunley Sullivans Road.
Authorities say when they arrived they found a single vehicle that had left the roadway and rolled over before coming to rest on the side of the highway.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash.
