Police looking for fugitive from Randolph County

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mooresville Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a fugitive from Randolph County.
Brian Cody King is wanted by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office for a homicide that occurred in their jurisdiction. A stolen vehicle used by King was recovered in Edgemoor Park earlier today. Law enforcement officers, personnel from Mooresville Fire-Rescue, law enforcement K-9s, and drones have been searching the area where the vehicle was located.
Due to King’s unknown mode of travel without the stolen vehicle, police are asking for the public’s help and expanding the area of the search. If you see anyone matching the image attached, please contact Mooresville Police, or call 911.
King has no known ties to Mooresville.
