South Carolina Falls to Georgia, 5-3, on Friday Night

ATHENS, Ga. - The University of South Carolina baseball team fell, 5-3, to Georgia Friday night (April 2) at Foley Field. The Bulldogs scored a pair of runs in the seventh to take the lead and added an insurance run in the eighth frame.
Carolina took a 3-0 lead in the fourth as Josiah Sightler walked, Wes Clarke was hit by a pitch and David Mendham belted an opposite-field three-run home run, his second of the season. Georgia got a run back in the fourth, then scored a run in the sixth.
Riley King had a two-run single in the seventh to take the lead for the Bulldogs. A fielding error scored a run in the eighth for Georgia for the final 5-3 count.
Thomas Farr struck out seven for the Gamecocks in a 5.2 inning start. He allowed six hits and two runs with no walks. The loss went to Andrew Peters, who allowed a run 1.2 innings of relief.
POSTGAME NOTES
• Farr now has 52 strikeouts in 39.1 innings pitched.
• The Gamecocks had five hits on the day and three RBI, all off Mendham’s home run.
• Carolina’s six-game winning streak was snapped in Friday’s game. Carolina is now 17-7 overall and 4-3 in the SEC.
• Carolina’s pitching had 11 strikeouts on the night.
UP NEXT
Carolina and Georgia continue its three-game series on Saturday afternoon (April 3) with a 2 p.m. first pitch at Foley Field. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.