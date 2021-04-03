Tigers Rally To Defeat Wolfpack 10-6

Brewer belted a two-run homer in the top of the first inning before the Wolfpack responded with three runs on five ground-ball singles in the bottom of the first inning. NC State added a run in the second inning and two runs in the fourth inning to build a 6-2 lead, then Brewer crushed an opposite-field grand slam, his second long ball of the game and fourth of the season, in the fifth inning to tie the score 6-6. It was Clemson’s first grand slam in 2021