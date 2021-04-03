Woman hosts food giveaway from N. Charleston home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry woman is working to make a difference in her community.
On Saturday, Rhonda Blake hosted a food drive from her home on Riverview Avenue in North Charleston.
“It’s a give back,” Blake said. “We got the COVID virus going on, we got people out of work, we’ve got children that are home every day still going to school at home and we still got children that going to school. I want to be able to come and help someone along the way.”
She and other volunteers provided produce, meats, rice, canned goods and more for those who stopped by.
Blake says she wants to make a positive impact on the community by giving to those who are in need by offering support and fellowship.
“When God bless you, you bless somebody else,” Blake said. “Don’t care how big or how small it may be, but God is awesome so I’m able to give back and that’s all I want.”
Blake says she plans to host another event in the future.
