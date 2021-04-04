Barty Earns Top Overall Seed in Women’s Singles Draw

It’s hard to believe that Kenin has played just 12 matches in 2021 (7-5), her year slowed by the emergency appendectomy she underwent in Melbourne. Looking to regain her Slam-contenting form, the No. 2 seed will need to get some matches under her belt. Charleston might just be the ideal setting in which to do that. We know she can bring it on clay: The American reached the Roland Garros final last year (l. to Iga Swiatek, 6-4, 6-1). But she’s sure to face challenges in her quadrant, which includes 7th seed Elise Mertens, 12s seed Ons Jabeur, Roland Garros quarterfinalist Martina Trevisan, Camila Giorgi, Aliza Cornet and 17-year-old Coco Gauff, who’ll be making her tournament debut.