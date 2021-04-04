Colleton County pastor Ralph Stair dies

CANADYS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County coroner said an evangelist who founded the Overcomer Ministry in the county has died.
Ralph G. Stair died of heart failure at his home, according to Coroner Richard Harvey. Harvey said Stair had been under hospice care.
His age was not immediately clear.
The coroner’s office listed Stair as 84, but Stair’s Overcomer Ministry, which announced his passing on its website, listed his age as 87 and his time of death as 11:17 p.m. Saturday.
Stair was arrested on Dec. 18, 2017, by Colleton County deputies and agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said. Stair was arrested on eight warrants and agents also executed a search warrant at Overcomer Ministry.
The charges from that arrest included three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of assault with the intent to commit criminal sexual conduct first degree, one count of kidnapping, one count of first-degree burglary, one count of second-degree assault and one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Colleton County Circuit Judge Perry Buckner set Stair’s bond at $750,000 on Jan. 24, 2018.
Stair adamantly denied the allegations against him.
Funeral plans had not yet been released.
