Coroner identifies man killed in crash near Lincolnville

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s office has released the name of a man killed in a crash on Friday night.
Robert Fiaccato, 30, of Summerville died at Trident Medical Center around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle collision, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.
Authorities say the incident happened at 11:23 p.m. on Friday near Von Ohsen Road and Lincolnville Road.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says Fiaccato was ejected from his motorcycle when a car traveling in the opposite direction attempted to make a left turn onto Von Oshen Road from Lincolnville Road causing the motorcycle to strike the front fender of the car.
The driver of the car was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
