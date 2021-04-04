Scene cleared after fire at Georgetown assisted living facility

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - The scene surrounding an assisted living facility in Georgetown has been cleared following a fire on Sunday.
Georgetown County Emergency Management said crews were at the scene of a fire on North Fraiser Street, while residents and drivers were asked to avoid the area.
Photos from a member of the WMBF News team showed crews and State Troopers at the Morningside of Georgetown assisted living facility.
The photos also showed smoke coming from the building.
Midway Fire Rescue was among the agencies at the scene and said it had cleared out at around 6 p.m.
No other details were immediately available.
