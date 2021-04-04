Florida works to avoid “catastrophic” pond collapse

A local jail 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) away from the 77-acre pond is not being evacuated, but officials are moving people and staff to the second story and putting sandbags on the ground floor. Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes said the models show the area could be covered with between one foot (30 centimeters) to 5 feet (1.5 meters) of water, and the second floor is 10 feet above ground.