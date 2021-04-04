McCarthy Leads Offense in Doubleheader Against Mercer

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel outfielder Ryan McCarthy homered and drove in four runs as the Bulldogs dropped a doubleheader to Mercer Saturday afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
Game Information
Score: Mercer 6-12, The Citadel 5-2
Records: Mercer (16-11, 5-1), The Citadel (8-15, 1-7)
Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)
Series: Mercer wins 3-0
Game 1
How it Happened
- The Bears got on the board in the second inning on a two-run homer off the bat of Jackson Cherry.
- Mercer added a run in the third inning on a RBI groundout from Garett Delano.
- Ryan McCarthy got all three runs back for the Bulldogs in the home-half of the third with a three-run blast to right center.
- After Mercer score an unearned run in the fifth, the Bulldogs tied the game in the bottom of the inning after Anthony Badala drew a leadoff walk and came around to score on a Tyler Corbitt single through the left side.
- The Bears pushed across two more runs in the seventh on a two-run triple from Collin Price.
- The Citadel got one run back in the eight after McCarthy walked and stole second Cole Simpson drove in McCarthy with a pinch-hit single to left field.
Inside the Box Score
- Ryan McCarthy finished 1-for-2 with a three-run homer, two walks and two runs scored.
- The top hitters in the lineup, Jeffery Brown and Tyler Corbitt, combined for four hits
- Crosby Jones also recorded two hits.
- Devin Beckley (1-3) suffered the loss after allowing two runs on four hits and six strikeouts over 3.0 innings.
- Taylor Lobus (4-2) allowed two runs over 3.1 innings of relief to pick up the win.
- Luke Sutko (4) pitched the final 1.1 innings to pick up the save.
Game 2
How it Happened
- The Bears pushed across two runs in the first inning on a RBI double from Brandon Michie, before the second run scored on the second error of the inning.
- The Bulldogs got a run back in the second after Tilo Skole started a two-out rally with a base hit. After a single from Jeffery Brown, Tyler Corbitt delivered a RBI single to left field.
- Mercer broke the game open with four runs in the fifth inning thanks to a two-run double from Collin Price.
- The Bears extended the lead even more in the sixth with six more runs.
- The Bulldogs got one run back in the seventh inning as Wesley Lane had a pinch-hit single and stole second. Two batters later, McCarthy delivered a RBI single up the middle.
Inside the Box Score
- Ryan McCarthy was the lone Bulldog to have a multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with a walk and a RBI.
- The Bulldogs also got hits from the top two hitters, and the bottom two hitters, in the lineup.
- Lathan Todd (1-4) suffered the loss after allowing six runs over 4.1 innings.
- Josh Farmer (2-0) picked up the victory in relief after giving up one run over 5.0 innings.
On Deck
The Bulldogs make the short trip across the Ravenel Bridge to take on the College of Charleston on April 6. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Patriots Point