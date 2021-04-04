Rays Score 3 Unanswered To Earn Comeback Win

Erkamps found the equalizer at 7:29 of the third, scoring from right in front of the net to tie things up at 3-3. Assists on the play went to forwards Marc Johnstone and Dylan Steman.18 seconds after the goal, a scrum broke out in the Greenville end after a net-front battle. Ingham was called for roughing and leaving the crease on the play, giving SC a power play.