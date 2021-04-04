Red Cross assisting family after fire in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Red Cross says disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family after their home was damaged by a fire.
Officials say the fire occurred just before 4 a.m. Sunday morning on Emerald Street in Walterboro.
Firefighters say when they arrived they found heavy fire conditions from a second story bedroom and it is suspected that a space heater was responsible for the fire.
Authorities say all occupants were able to exit the home and no injuries were reported.
The Red Cross says they are assisting the four people displaced by the fire with financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing and shelter.
