Six-Run Third Lifts Dukes Over Cougars

HARRISONBURG, Va. --- A six-run third inning helped James Madison rally from a three-run deficit and snatch a series victory with a 7-4 win over College of Charleston on Saturday evening.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: James Madison 7, College of Charleston 4
Location: Harrisonburg, Va.
Records: Charleston (8-13, 4-4 CAA), James Madison (5-6, 2-0 CAA)
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Cougars jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first following back-to-back walks, two singles, and two sac flies. After James Madison answered with one in the home half, Harrison Hawkins launched his fifth homer of the season to lead off the third and stretch the lead back to three at 4-1. The Dukes would answer in the last of the third, pushing across six runs to take a 7-4 lead. JMU’s bullpen kept the Cougars’ bats at bay from there as CofC left seven men on base over the final four frames.
STANDOUT PERFORMANCE
Leadoff man Joseph Mershon reached base four times and scored once with a career-high four walks, which is one shy of tying the Cougars’ single-game record.
NOTABLES
- Hawkins went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a solo homer, his team-leading fifth of the season.
- Ari Sechopoulos reached base three times with two singles and a hit-by-pitch while driving in one.
- Tanner McCallister and Jared Kirven each plated one with a sac fly in the first.
- Fifth-year senior Jordan Carr did not allow a run over his final five innings of work, striking out four in five and two-thirds innings.
NEXT UP
The Cougars and Dukes will meet in in the final game of the weekend series tomorrow afternoon at 2:00 p.m.