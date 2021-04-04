Six-Run Third Lifts Dukes Over Cougars

The Cougars jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first following back-to-back walks, two singles, and two sac flies. After James Madison answered with one in the home half, Harrison Hawkins launched his fifth homer of the season to lead off the third and stretch the lead back to three at 4-1. The Dukes would answer in the last of the third, pushing across six runs to take a 7-4 lead. JMU’s bullpen kept the Cougars’ bats at bay from there as CofC left seven men on base over the final four frames.