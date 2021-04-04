Tigers Outlast NC State 9-3

The Tigers added two runs in the top of the seventh inning, one on a balk and one on a passed ball, to take a 6-1 lead. In the bottom of the seventh inning, NC State plated two runs on Austin Murr’s two-out double. Bryce Teodosio led off the ninth inning with his fourth home run of the season, then Brewer belted a run-scoring double and scored on a wild pitch later in the frame.