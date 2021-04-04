8 vaccination sites coming to rural South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Eight mass COVID-19 vaccination sites will be open across rural South Carolina in coming days.
U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn and officials with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control say the sites in Hampton, Allendale and Bamberg counties will be free and open to anyone 18 years or older.
“It is my hope that every American will get vaccinated as soon as they are able so that we may save lives and ultimately defeat this virus,” Clyburn said. “I am pleased that many of these vaccination sites will be utilizing mobile vaccine clinics. Rural communities and communities of color have been disproportionally affected by the current public health crisis. That is why I have been vocal in my support of mobile sites for testing and vaccination. Many of these communities also lack access to reliable internet service, which is why we have chosen not to require appointments for these sites. These mobile sites allow us to reach our most vulnerable communities, which improves health outcomes and get those hit hardest by this virus back on track.”
Each of the sites will be open for several days some time between April 6 and April 20. No appointment will be necessary, and second dose appointments will be automatically scheduled.
All the sites will be open on the designated days from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
The complete list of dates and locations are as follows:
Hampton County
Tuesday April 6th – Bull Durham Center, 380 Railroad Avenue, Estill
Thursday April 8th – Community Center, 10 Mixon Street, Yemassee
Monday April 12th – Hampton County Administration Building, 200 Jackson Avenue, Hampton
Tuesday, April 13th – Varnville Town Hall, 101 Town Circle, Varnville
Allendale County
Thursday April 15th – Allendale Community Center, 202 E. Flat Street, Allendale
Friday April 16th – Fairfax Mini-Mall, 128 Sumter Avenue, Fairfax
Bamberg County
Monday April 19th – Bamberg County Courthouse Annex, 1234 North Street, Bamberg
Tuesday April 20th – Denmark Technical College, 1126 Solomon Blatt Blvd., Denmark
