Virtual Gospel Festival scheduled for Easter

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Top off Easter Sunday with a virtual gospel festival on Facebook live.
Organizers say that this Easter they will be hosting the first-ever Project L.O.V.E. Gospel Fest Virtual Edition.
The Easter online concert will feature James L. Patterson, The Bright Family, the Dynamic Soul Stirrers, Apostle James Pinckney & Voices of Faith and Kelontae Gavin.
The festival will begin at 5 p.m. Easter Sunday on Facebook Live at projectlove-charleston.
