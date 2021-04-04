Virtual Gospel Festival scheduled for Easter

Organizers say that this Easter they will be hosting the first-ever Project L.O.V.E. Gospel Fest Virtual Edition. (Source: WRDW)
April 4, 2021

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Top off Easter Sunday with a virtual gospel festival on Facebook live.

Organizers say that this Easter they will be hosting the first-ever Project L.O.V.E. Gospel Fest Virtual Edition.

The Easter online concert will feature James L. Patterson, The Bright Family, the Dynamic Soul Stirrers, Apostle James Pinckney & Voices of Faith and Kelontae Gavin. 

The festival will begin at 5 p.m. Easter Sunday on Facebook Live at projectlove-charleston.

More information on Project L.O.V.E. can be found on their Facebook page.

