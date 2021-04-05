Coroner identifies man killed in North Charleston vehicle accident

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a man who died in a vehicle accident in North Charleston.
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said 31-year-old Arturo Jimenez Pulido from North Charleston died at the Medical University of South Carolina on Saturday at 5:57 p.m. from injuries he sustained in an accident on Friday morning.
The accident happened on Dorchester Road in North Charleston
The North Charleston Police Department is investigation.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.