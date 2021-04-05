Doctors see rise in serious COVID-19 complication in children in SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With concerns of a fourth COVID-19 wave, doctors at the Medical University of South Carolina are warning that it could make a growing number of COVID-19 complications in children worse statewide.
The rare covid complication known as Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C, affects kids from a year up to 20 years old.
Dr. Allison Eckard, MUSC pediatric infectious disease chief, said the state has seen record numbers of MIS-C following the coronavirus surge in January.
“So we’ve seen nearly the same number cases since January that we saw all of 2020,” Eckard said. “These children get really, really sick.”
There have been around 100 known cases statewide with MUSC treating 24 children so far. Eckard said she believes a fourth wave in the pandemic would increase those numbers further.
“If there’s another rise in COVID cases, we will subsequently see a rise in MIS-C cases,” Eckard said.
Although the vaccine is helping lower coronavirus deaths and the MIS-C spike has plateaued at MUSC, Eckard urges everyone to keep up precautions since most children cannot receive a vaccine.
“We have to be very vigilant to continue to wear masks and physically distance because remember our children have not been vaccinated yet,” Eckard said.
Symptoms to look out for include trouble breathing, abdominal pain, fatigue and a fever among others.
More information on MIS-C can be found here.
