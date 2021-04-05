Driver issued citations for crash that killed Summerville man

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Summerville Police Department said citations were issued to a driver in connection to a fatal crash.
The crash happened last month and took the life of 32-year-old Lawrence Bernard Davis Jr. of Summerville who was struck by a vehicle while he was walking along Berlin G. Myers Parkway.
Authorities said the driver was cited for driving left of center and no driver’s license.
Family members said Davis was walking home from his work shift at Target when the crash happened. His brother Edmound Davis said they wanted justice and they trusted law enforcement to conduct a thorough investigation.
According to a Summerville Police report, the driver who hit Davis was at the scene when they responded to the incident.
The family has called for road improvements to Berlin G. Myers Parkway.
