Hollywood plans for soft reopening of public areas

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - Hollywood town officials say they are planning a soft reopening of parks and public buildings, but not for another two months.
Hollywood Mayor John Dunmyer says this is a very personal matter for him because he lost several family members to COVID-19.
“We have lost a lot in our town and our community. I have lost cousins and too many friends to the recklessness.”
Dunmyer and the town council have laid out a soft opening plan for the parks, public buildings, and senior center
Everything will remain closed until June 1, at which point Dunmyer says the parks will open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for three days a week.
Starting in June, Dunmyer says the town plans to start accepting rentals for events of less than 50 people. He says they will also open town meetings and the senior center to those who are vaccinated, but this decision comes down to resources and population.
Even though the Town of Hollywood does not have a police force to enforce the restrictions like masks and social distancing pronounced by the state and county, Dunmyer says he’s worried hiring on additional staff would not be safe.
“To hire someone on to maintain these parks, I’m putting them in danger,” Dunmyer said. “And then the question would be are they already vaccinated? Because they have to go back home to their families. What we are doing right now in the Town of Hollywood, I am very comfortable with it.”
The town’s plans call for the last phase of the reopening process to start Sept. 1 when parks will be open Monday to Friday.
Dunmyer says he is in constant contact with the county, and the town can and will make adjustments based on their guidance from the local, state, and federal level.
