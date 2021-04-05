Investigation underway after fetus found outside Upstate ER

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office is investigating after a fetus was found left at the door of Pelham ER around 12:30 Saturday morning.
The Coroner’s Office and Greer Police Department are investigating, according to a release from the office.
The baby’s family has not yet been located or identified.
“Based on the initial investigation it is believed that a 4-door silver vehicle with dark tinted windows pulled up to the emergency room where the driver of the vehicle got out and placed a bag at the entrance to the emergency room. Hospital staff located the bag and found a deceased fetus inside,” said Lt. Patrick Fortenberry with the Greer Police Department.
The Greer Police Department asks that anyone with information on this incident or the car to contact Sgt. Chris Forrester at (864) 416-6618 or cforrester@cityofgreer.org.
A forensic exam has been scheduled for later Saturday, according to the office.
The Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, known as Daniel’s Law allows a person to surrender their unharmed newborn baby at Safe Haven locations, which applies to a hospital or hospital outpatient facility, law enforcement agencies, fire stations, emergency medical services (EMS) stations, or a house of worship during the time the church or synagogue is staffed.
The law applies to infants up to 60 days old.
We are working to learn more information.
