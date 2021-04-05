Lowcountry deputies searching for missing 15-year-old boy

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 15-year-old boy who ran away from home.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Brendon Edwards who was last seen at 2:30 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of Sea Island Parkway and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on St. Helena Island.
“Brendon, who is from the Columbia, South Carolina area, is 15 years old, 5′08″, 180 pounds, with dirty-blonde hair and blue eyes,” the sheriff’s office said. “He was wearing a blue-green shirt, black shorts and hiking boots. Brendon may be on a pink Mongoose bicycle.”
Anyone who has information on his whereabouts in urged to call 911.
“Brendon’s family and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office appreciate your attention in this matter,” the sheriff’s office said.
