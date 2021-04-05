More affordable housing planned for West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A non-profit group in South Carolina called Homes of Hope is looking to bring new affordable houses to West Ashley.
The organization says they want to build a new housing complex near the Pierpont Crossing shopping center at the corner of Ashley River Road and Dogwood Road.
The latest design plans show developers want to bring 78, two-story townhomes to the area.
City of Charleston Director of Housing and Community Development Geona Shaw Johnson says some of the units will be affordable to families earning 51% to 80% of the Area Median Income, but most of the homes will be limited to people earning 81% to 120% of the median income for Charleston.
Johnson adds that West Ashley continues to be a desirable location for more affordable housing opportunities.
While construction was planning to start last summer, construction has yet to break ground. Johnson says the developer has re-visited options related to zoning, density and site design.
Reportedly construction is expected to start by the end of this year.
The city’s design review board is reviewing the design plans for the homes at Monday’s 4:30 p.m. meeting.
