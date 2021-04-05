Police: 2 shot in downtown Charleston apartment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has responded to a scene in Harleston Village.
A Charleston Police Department spokesperson said two men were shot inside an apartment in the 50 block of Beaufain Street at about 1:30 a.m. Monday morning.
Reports say squad cars and police tape have been seen around 50 Beaufain Street, near Memminger Elementary School and Festival Hall.
Officers say both men transported to the hospital, but no arrests have been made.
Police are reportedly patrolling the area and a forensics service vehicle was parked in the area.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
