SC reports 641 new COVID-19 cases, 7 confirmed deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the latest batch of test results confirmed just over 600 new cases of COVID-19 statewide.
Monday’s report included 641 new confirmed and 345 probable cases; and seven confirmed and one probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 467,750 confirmed cases, 88,719 probable cases, 8,111 confirmed deaths and 1,092 probable deaths.
The report tallied the results of 22,454 individual test results that the agency received that showed a positive rate of 4.4%.
To date, the state has performed over 6.8 million COVID-19 tests.
