Steffy, Campbell Power Cougars to 3-1 Win Over Dukes

HARRISONBURG, Va. --- Trotter Harlan and Tanner Steffy each delivered a key hit in a three-run sixth and Connor Campbell held James Madison to one run over six innings of work to earn the win and lead College of Charleston to a 3-1 victory on Sunday afternoon in Colonial Athletic Association play.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: College of Charleston 3, James Madison 1
Location: Harrisonburg, Va.
Records: Charleston (9-13, 5-4 CAA), James Madison (5-7, 2-1 CAA)
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Dukes took an early 1-0 lead through a solo homer from Fox Semones in the third inning. After Harlan tied the game with a two-out, opposite field solo shot to right in the sixth, Steffy delivered with a go-ahead, two-run double to score Ari Sechopoulos and Harrison Hawkins in the same frame to put the Cougars ahead 3-1. Guillermo Granier recorded two outs in relief of Campbell in the seventh and Zach Williams fanned two over the final two and one-third innings to earn his third save.
STANDOUT PERFORMANCE
Campbell delivered a quality start in his first start of the season allowing one run on four hits and striking out six in six frames. The 6-foot, 190-pound southpaw struck out the side in the fifth and earned his third win of the season.
NOTABLES
· Steffy went 2-for-4 with a single and a two-run double to pace the offense.
· Harlan sparked the offense with his first homer of the season in the sixth.
· Joseph Mershon extended his reached base streak to 11 games with a fourth-inning walk.
· Williams struck out two and allowed one hit over two and one-third scoreless innings to collect his third save of the season.
NEXT UP
The Cougars will return to the diamond on Tuesday when they host crosstown foe The Citadel at Patriots Point. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.