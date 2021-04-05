Steffy, Campbell Power Cougars to 3-1 Win Over Dukes

The Dukes took an early 1-0 lead through a solo homer from Fox Semones in the third inning. After Harlan tied the game with a two-out, opposite field solo shot to right in the sixth, Steffy delivered with a go-ahead, two-run double to score Ari Sechopoulos and Harrison Hawkins in the same frame to put the Cougars ahead 3-1. Guillermo Granier recorded two outs in relief of Campbell in the seventh and Zach Williams fanned two over the final two and one-third innings to earn his third save.