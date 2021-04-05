Warming up this week with more sunshine!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -High pressure will be in control today, expect plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures! After starting out the day near 50 degrees, highs will be in the upper 70s this afternoon. Temperatures will continue to warm this week with the area of high pressure overhead, afternoon temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s Tuesday through Thursday. Little rain is in sight for the next several days. The only chance comes with a a cold front late Friday into the weekend, bringing with it the potential for a few showers and storms.
TODAY: Sunny, pleasant. High 79, Low 53.
TUESDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High 81, Low 58.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 84, Low 62.
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, an isolated shower possible later in the day. High 82, Low 63.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening. High 77, Low 62.
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, a few isolated showers and storms possible. High 78, Low 61.
