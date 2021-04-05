Yard fire spreads to neighboring zoo

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters say what started as a small yard fire quickly grew and spread to a neighboring Colleton County zoo.
Colleton County Fire Rescue says they responded to a yard fire in the 1000 block of Holly Ridge Lane at 4:24 p.m. Sunday.
Two stations say they received reports that the fire had spread to a building on a neighbors property and the incident was upgraded to a structure fire sending several additional stations.
Firefighters say they arrived to find a small yard fire had spread to the Bee City Zoo property on Holly Ridge Lane.
Reports say the fire destroyed a wooden fence, burned under two Conex Containers which were attached to the building and burned the siding and side doors on the kitchen and Honey Processing facility.
Products and supplies in the Conex Containers were on fire and firefighters say The Gift Shop, Kitchen, Restaurant and Honey Processing Facility were filled with smoke.
Firefighters reportedly deployed multiple hand lines to combat the fire and protect the animals and exposures.
The fire burned within ten feet of the tiger cage, but officials say no animals were injured.
The CCFR says crews had the fire under control within 20 minutes, but were on the scene for 3-1/2 hours performing overhaul and removing the burned products and supplies from one of the conex containers.
The main building received damage to the north side of the building and reports say the facility received smoke damage throughout the structure.
CCFR says a Forestry Commission Ranger responded to the scene and will handle the investigation.
