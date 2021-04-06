Coroner identifies body found in field in Dorchester County

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the 43-year-old man whose body was found in a field in September.
Erick Flores, of Alexandria, Virginia, was found near St. George on Sept. 13 by people entering the property, according to Coroner Paul Brouthers.
Flores’ remains were taken for an anthropological autopsy on Sept. 16.
Brouthers said the cause and manner of death remain undetermined.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office received a missing person report regarding Flores on Aug. 13, he said. Deputies at that time said he had last been seen at around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 11 at an I-95 rest area near Santee in Orangeburg County where he reportedly walked off from acquaintances at the northbound I-95 rest area.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s Offices are investigating the death, he said.
