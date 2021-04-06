Crash on I-26 closes all eastbound lanes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says they are responding to a crash on I-26 East in North Charleston.
SCHP says the crash is one mile before Exit 211 toward Aviation Avenue and the left two lanes are closed.
Troopers are leading cars off of I-26 EB at Ashley Phosphate Road having turned cars around to drive back down the on-ramp.
No word has been given on any injuries related to the crash.
This is a developing Story. Check back for updates.
