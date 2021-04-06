CSU’s Hardwick, Aldrich win Big South weekly awards

In Friday’s action, Hardwick put the Bucs ahead for good in the opener against the Panthers as his bases-loaded RBI single brought home a pair of runs and put CSU ahead 5-4 in CSU’s eventual 10-7 win over the Panthers. He also added an insurance run in the seventh inning as he reached base in all five plate appearances in the game. Hardwick added two more singles and a season-high five RBI in the Bucs’ series finale win. The Conway, S.C. native kept things moving with two-run singles in the third and fifth innings, while he drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth inning in CSU’s eventual run-rule victory.