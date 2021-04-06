CSU’s Hardwick, Aldrich win Big South weekly awards

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (BigSouthSports.com) - Charleston Southern’s Reid Hardwick and Connor Aldrich claimed Big South Baseball Weekly honors as announced by the conference office on Monday afternoon. Hardwick was named the conference’s Player of the Week, while Aldrich took Freshman of the Week recognition following the Bucs’ series against High Point.
Hardwick becomes the second Buccaneer to claim the conference’s weekly Player of the Week recognition this season joining Houston Parker who claimed the honors back on March 15 following CSU’s series win over UNC Asheville. Aldrich is also the second Buccaneer to earn Freshman of the Week recognition joining fellow infielder Dylan Stewart who claimed the honors back on March 8 following the Bucs’ series against Longwood.
Hardwick reached base in seven of his eight at-bats over the final two games of the series against High Point to pace the Bucs with a scorching .714 batting average over the weekend series. He kept his on-base streak alive throughout the weekend running it to eight consecutive games, while also scoring runs in all three contests against the Panthers.
In Friday’s action, Hardwick put the Bucs ahead for good in the opener against the Panthers as his bases-loaded RBI single brought home a pair of runs and put CSU ahead 5-4 in CSU’s eventual 10-7 win over the Panthers. He also added an insurance run in the seventh inning as he reached base in all five plate appearances in the game. Hardwick added two more singles and a season-high five RBI in the Bucs’ series finale win. The Conway, S.C. native kept things moving with two-run singles in the third and fifth innings, while he drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth inning in CSU’s eventual run-rule victory.
Connor Aldrich was the Bucs’ most consistent hitter at the plate throughout the weekend as the freshman opened the weekend with a three-hit contest on Thursday night, while carrying the hitting streak throughout all games against the Panthers
The Jacksonville, Fla. native drilled a two-run single in the fourth inning of the first game to put the Bucs ahead 3-1 early against the Panthers. He added another RBI single in the sixth of the same contest to again put CSU back in the lead in the opener.
Aldrich sparked the Bucs’ rally in the second game of the weekend with a bases-loaded two-run single in the bottom of the third sparking a four-run inning as the Bucs took the lead for good. He added two runs scored and a RBI single in the series finale.
Big South Weekly Honors
Player of the Week
• March 15 - Houston Parker
• April 5 - Reid Hardwick
Freshman of the Week
• March 8 - Dylan Stewart
• April 5 - Connor Aldrich
Starting Pitcher of the Week
• March 8 - R.J. Petit
Charleston Southern continues the 2021 baseball season this weekend on the road as the Buccaneers make the trip to Buies Creek, N.C. and Jim Perry Stadium for a three-game series against Campbell. First pitch in Friday’s game is set for 5 p.m., while Saturday’s doubleheader is set for a 1 p.m. start time.