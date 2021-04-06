Deputies searching for three suspects wanted for shooting man in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are searching for three suspect wanted for shooting a man at his home in Orangeburg County over the weekend.
“These individuals went in and shot this man for no reason,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If anyone has any ideas as to who they are, please call us.”
Deputies responded to a Russell Street apartment around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday after a report of gunfire. Witnesses said they saw a man who appeared to be injured after hearing gunfire.
The man was later found at the hospital and told investigators that three people entered his home and asked about his friend.
A report states the suspects fled the apartment after shooting the man, striking him at least once.
If anyone has any information on the shooting or the identities of the subjects you are urged to call the sheriff’s office at (803) 534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
“Callers using Crimestoppers are encouraged to utilize the P3 Tips app or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and click ‘Submit a Tip,’” OCSO officials said.
