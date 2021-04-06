Fetter Health hosts Edisto vaccination clinic, deputies give rides

EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Fetter Health Care will be administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Edisto Island.
Organizers of the vaccination clinic say they will only be administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is a single dose vaccine.
Fetter Health CEO Aretha Powers says they plan to distribute around 1,500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Jane Edwards Elementary School located at 1960 Jane Edwards Road on Edisto Island. As long as patients are in the lot by 2 p.m. Tuesday, she says they will be able to get the vaccine.
Powers says the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could become more difficult to get after a recent issue at a plant ruined millions of vaccine doses.
The 1,500 vaccines for Fetter’s Tuesday clinic were not impacted as their shipment arrived in the last 24 hours. However, Powers says next week’s shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could very well be affected.
As a precaution, plans show Fetter is only hosting Moderna clinics next week.
Powers says they are happy to be out in the more rural parts of the Lowcountry to serve the community.
“At this point if you can get to a vaccine clinic, get to a vaccine clinic,” Powers said. “Our ultimate goal is to serve that community. And that’s what we’ve been doing . We’ve been seeing in the smaller communities that most of the vaccine clinic is attend, or at least well attended by that community.”
Powers says twice as many people are expected at Johnson & Johnson clinics than the Moderna clinics because of vaccine preferences. Therefore they will have deputies prepared to direct traffic in the area.
Additionally, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are offering rides to the vaccination site. They say those in need of a ride can call 843-259-3719 and deputy will set up a ride.
