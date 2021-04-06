Fetter Health vaccinates 350 people at Edisto Island clinic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People say they are feeling relieved after getting the Johnson and Johnson vaccine on Edisto Island. On Tuesday, Fetter Health Care Network hosted a vaccination clinic at Jane Edwards School. It was in partnership with Charleston County.
The clinic ended at 2 p.m. It was first come, first served.
Fetter Health officials said they vaccinated about 350 people. They were prepared to administer 1,500 doses.
Due to the small size of the parking lot, there was overflow parking at a nearby church where people could wait before getting escorted to the school.
By noon, overflow parking was no longer needed due to the small volume of people coming out to get the vaccine. People said they were happy about the short wait times.
The Chief Operations and Compliance Officer for Fetter Health Care Network Natasha Chapman said they were prepared to vaccinate more people.
“It’s very important to bring these vaccines to the rural communities because a lot of these individuals have issues with transportation and so they have difficulty getting to MUSC and Roper, the larger entities providing vaccines,” Chapman said.
Edisto Island resident Wiley Perkins was able to get his 75-year-old mother vaccinated.
“It’s so difficult to get her to a site, we’ve been waiting a while,” Perkins said. “She had home health care come in. We hoped one day they might be able to distribute the vaccine, but that hasn’t happened. I found out about this site today from the Channel 5 website, and we were able to get her out here and get her vaccinated.”
He says the process was smooth.
“Once you get inside there was virtually no wait, very courteous and professional crew. It was terrific,” Perkins said.
