Former champ Petkovic pulls out, Main Draw play begins at Volvo Car Open

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - 2014 Volvo Car Open champion Andrea Petkovic became the latest former champion of the tournament on Daniel Island to pull out of the 2021 event on Monday afternoon.
Petkovic pulled out just hours before her scheduled 1st round match up against 11th seed Yulia Putintseva due to a lower back injury.
2004 winner Venus Williams and 2018 champion Kiki Bertens have also withdrawn due to injury the past few days.
Putintseva would end up advancing with a straight sets win over Petkovic’s replacement Harriet Dart 7-6, 6-4.
Other seeded players who advanced on Monday were 13th seed Amanda Anisimova, who needed 3 sets to beat Magda Linette, 5-7, 6-2, 6-3, and 15th seed Veronika Kudermetova who defeated Desirae Krawczyk 6-1, 6-2.
10th seed Elena Rybackina was the only seeded player to lose on Monday after she retired following the first set due to an injury against American Catherine McNally.
Tuesday’s action will kick off at 10 a.m. with Lowcountry native Shelby Rogers in action. 2016 VCO champion Sloane Stephens will follow her on the Gibson Court. Another Charleston native, Emma Navarro, 3rd seed Petra Kvitova and American Coco Gauff will also take the court for the first time on Tuesday.
