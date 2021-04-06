Georgetown police searching for man missing from assisted living center

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man missing from an assisted living center.
Police officers are looking for 72-year-old Johnny Lane who was reported missing from South Island Assisted Living.
According to police, Lane was last seen around 1:30 p.m. when he left South Island Assisted Living on his own to go to the store.
“Lane is about 6 foot tall, shoulder length brown hair and an injured right leg,” police said .”He possibly is in black sweatpants.” Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (843) 545-4300 or 911.
