Isle of Palms gets closer to creating more street parking for beachgoers

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Isle of Palms is one step closer to creating more street parking for beachgoers.
The city passed the first reading to slant some parking spots on a portion of Palm Boulevard. The change in parking would be from 21st to 40th Avenue.
State transportation officials say moving to angled parking will increase parking spots by nearly 40 percent. Parallel parking would still remain on the ocean side of the road.
The decision comes as a bill to create more oversight on beach parking moves on to the State House. The state Senate passed the bill completely today.
The bill would make sure parking on state highways on barrier islands is completely free.
It would also require towns and cities to get transportation officials’ approval before making changes to parking on those highways.
