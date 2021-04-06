Local group sees ‘positive trend’ of reduced jailing in Charleston County

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Fewer people are lodged at the Charleston County jail, according to data collected by the Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, or CJCC.
The group, whose mission includes improving the criminal justice system in area, released their annual report.
“We’ve really been looking at trends over the last several years, and really seen a fundamental change in how we use jail here in Charleston that is driving us to go further to keep working at and improving our system,” Project Director Kristy Danford said.
Local bookings into the Al Cannon Detention Center have decreased 62 percent since the group’s inception in 2014.
“We’ve made some cultural changes about how we use the jail here in Charleston County,” CCJC Chair and Charleston Police Department Captain Jason Bruder said. “The fact that people are coming into jail with more serious charges – that’s probably what we want the jail to be used for.”
To read the full report, visit cjcc.charlestoncounty.org.
