SC reports 358 new COVID-19 cases, no confirmed deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported no confirmed or probable deaths from COVID-19 in the latest data Tuesday afternoon.
But Tuesday’s report included 358 new confirmed and 179 probable cases.
That brings the totals to 468,525 confirmed cases, 89,278 probable cases, 8,112 confirmed deaths and 1,092 probable deaths.
The report tallied the results of 10,636 individual test results that the agency received that showed a positive rate of 5%.
To date, the state has performed more than 6.9 million COVID-19 tests.
