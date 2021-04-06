Shelby Rogers, Sloane Stephens get wins at Volvo Car Open on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry native Shelby Rogers and former champion Sloane Stephens are among the early winners during action at the Volvo Car Open on Tuesday.
Rogers, who started play off on Gibson Court on Tuesday, won her 1st round match in straight sets over Kristina Mladenovic, 6-4, 6-3. She’ll advance to round two where she’ll face the tournaments 13th seed Amanda Anisimova on Wednesday.
“I found my rhythm a little better, first rounds always tough there’s going to be some shaky moments throughout but I was happy with the way I closed out both sets.” Rogers said after the match. “It feels almost just like another event kind of which isn’t the worst thing I guess but it was nice to have some people out there, a few familiar faces. I know everybody was watching from home if they could, so I definitely still feel the support. I want to make my city proud and bring my best game.”
Stephens, the champion on Daniel Island back in 2016, also advanced in straight sets beating Xinyu Wang 6-2, 6-4. Stephens will face the other former VCO champion in the field, 2019 winner Madison Keys, in the 2nd round on Wednesday night.
“I was happy with the way I played, obviously it’s never easy playing someone that you’ve never played before or really seen that much on tour so it was nice to get through with a win today against an opponent I wasn’t that familiar with and I just stuck with my game plan and what I was trying to execute and that’s what I focused on” Stephens said.
Third seed Petra Kvitova won in the 2nd round in straight sets against Storm Sanders. Sixth seed Garbine Muguruza also won in straight sets over Magdalena Frech.
