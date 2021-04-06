Shelby Rogers, Sloane Stephens get wins at Volvo Car Open on Tuesday

“I found my rhythm a little better, first rounds always tough there’s going to be some shaky moments throughout but I was happy with the way I closed out both sets.” Rogers said after the match. “It feels almost just like another event kind of which isn’t the worst thing I guess but it was nice to have some people out there, a few familiar faces. I know everybody was watching from home if they could, so I definitely still feel the support. I want to make my city proud and bring my best game.”