Summerville Medical Center throws surprise party for 98-year-old volunteer

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A volunteer celebrated his 98th birthday Tuesday with friends and staff at Summerville Medical Center.
Lenny Singer has volunteered at the facility for 16 years.
His family, staff and fellow volunteers worked together to surprise him on his birthday with cake and hugs.
Singer said he started off volunteering in the hospital’s emergency room, but then spent 15 years in the mailroom.
“Then the halls got longer and my legs got shorter and I had to get a different position,” he said.
He then moved over to wound care where he still volunteers.
Singer said he credits his wife for helping him make it to 98 years old.
Sporting a World War II Veteran hat, he quickly added, “I’m ready to go back to work.”
