The sunny and warm pattern will stick around for most of the week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Temperatures will continue to warm up for the rest of the week with high pressure overhead. After a cool morning with temperatures near 60 degrees, highs this afternoon will be in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine. A nice day to get outside and enjoy! We stay in the 80s through the end of the week ahead of a cold front. The cold front will approach the Lowcountry on Friday and Saturday, which will bring the potential for a few showers and storms. Otherwise, the front won’t cool us down as high temperatures stay near 80 degrees into next week.
TODAY: Sunny, warm. High 82, Low 57.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 84, Low 60.
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 83, Low 61.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening. High 78, Low 62.
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, a few isolated showers and storms possible. High 80, Low 61.
SUNDAY: A stray shower in the morning will give way to more sunshine in the afternoon. High 79, Low 57.
