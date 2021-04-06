The sunny and warm pattern will stick around for most of the week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Temperatures will continue to warm up for the rest of the week with high pressure overhead. After a cool morning with temperatures near 60 degrees, highs this afternoon will be in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine. A nice day to get outside and enjoy! We stay in the 80s through the end of the week ahead of a cold front. The cold front will approach the Lowcountry on Friday and Saturday, which will bring the potential for a few showers and storms. Otherwise, the front won’t cool us down as high temperatures stay near 80 degrees into next week.