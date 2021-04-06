Town of Sullivan’s Island extends mask mandate

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Sullivan’s Island has extended its mask mandate where people must wear face coverings in certain situations.
Council voted to pass the ordinance Monday night which directs customers and workers at business establishments to wear face masks. People must also wear face masks while interacting with people in or on outdoor spaces including parks, playgrounds, and beach access points.
The ordinance also requires retail establishments to require staff to wear face coverings as well.
You can real the full ordinance below.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.