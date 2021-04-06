Trident Medical Center to break ground on behavioral health hospital this fall

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) – Trident Medical Center will break ground this fall on a $30 million behavioral health hospital to expand mental health treatment capacity in the Lowcountry.
The health care provider announced details of the facility Tuesday, which it’s billing as the first freestanding behavioral health hospital in the region in more than three decades.
The 60-bed facility will be built o 17 acres near the Trident campus along University Boulevard in North Charleston.
Back in 2014, Trident added a 17-bed unit within the hospital for behavioral health, but Dr. Jeffrey Cruger, Trident Medical Center’s medical director for behavioral health, said there are a number of reasons building a standalone facility is crucial to mental health treatment.
“In so many psychiatric facilities we’re working within space that has been retrofitted to be used by behavioral health specialists,” he said. “And by starting a new building, we can really apply everything that we’ve learned over the last decades.”
Included in the plan are large outdoor courtyards that Trident said will serve as therapeutic settings for both individual and group therapy. Full architectural plans are being finalized.
The facility is set to open in mid-2023.
