Charleston considering new park for Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston wants to build a new park off Maybank Highway on Johns Island.
The new park could stretch across 26 acres of land that includes two lakes.
The property is located on Griffith Road, which is right behind the Island School and down the road from the Tattooed Moose.
Charleston Special Project Administrator Matt Compton says in the first phase of the project, the city would like to set up docks for water access, walking trails through the park, and connections to the communities and school nearby. Then in the next phase he says they would like to add in picnicking areas and possibly build an expansion of the city’s Environmental Education Program in the park.
Charleston leaders are currently working to purchase the land for $500,000 with money from Charleston County’s Greenbelt Program.
Compton says the land will be easy to turn into a park as it already has a lot of what people are looking for: a secluded space with a beautiful view.
“It’s really long views, and it’s a piece of property that when you first look at it, you’re like this needs to be a park,” Compton says. “So, it’s a really special property.”
If everything goes smoothly, the park could open as soon as December.
