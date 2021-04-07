Charleston County leads state in number of COVID-19 vaccine doses given

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The latest data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control shows more COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Charleston County than in any of the state’s other 45 counties.
The data shows Charleston County recorded 314,344 vaccines administered. Greenville County had the second-highest total at 302,996. Richland County’s 211,219 doses places it in third place.
Here is a breakdown of doses administered in Lowcountry Counties:
The DHEC data confirms nearly 800,000 South Carolinians have completed the COVID-19 vaccination process.
That represents 19.5% of the state’s population, the agency said. Of those 800,000, 60% received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 33% received two doses of the Moderna vaccine and the remaining 7% received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Data showed almost 1.4 million South Carolinians have received at least one dose of any of the vaccines.
The data was current as of Monday.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.